“You Threatened Me with an Axe” – Portable Flees Police After Assaulting Baby Mama





Controversial Nigerian musician Portable has reportedly evaded police custody following allegations of assault against actress Ashabi Simple, the mother of his fourth child. The physical altercation took place on New Year’s Day, Thursday, January 1, 2026, when Ashabi visited the singer’s bar in Ogun State.





The Fight for the Title of ‘Wife’



Video footage of the incident shows a heated confrontation sparked by Ashabi’s demand to be recognized as a wife rather than a “baby mama.” In the clip, the actress is seen gripping the singer’s clothing, insisting that he change how he addresses her.





She stated:



“Oya Pami baby, I’m also your wife, you’ve to stop calling me your baby mama.”



In response, Portable shoved her away and firmly reiterated his stance that his only lawful spouse is Bewaji, relegating his other partners to the status of baby mamas.





He said:



“I only have one wife, the rest of you are just baby mamas,”



The rejection escalated the tension, leading Ashabi to respond emotionally:



“Then you will have to kill me, baby.”



Allegations of Assault with a Weapon





Following the chaos, Ashabi and her siblings filed a report with the police for abuse and assault. In an Instagram video, she alleged that the dispute turned violent when she arrived at the bar to bring him food at his request. She claimed the singer slapped her, seized their phones, and even threatened them with a weapon.





She recounted:



“I celebrated the new year in a happy mood with my family. You are the one that called me that you’re in a bad mood, and I told you that I went to my dad’s house for the new year. And you asked me to bring new year food for you and I said ok.





“I called you when I got to your bar, and you asked me to meet you outside. When I got there, we had a minor disagreement and you slapped me, beat me up, seized our phones and threatened my siblings and I with axe,”





Portable escapes Arrest



Ashabi revealed that when law enforcement officers arrived at the singer’s residence to effect an arrest, Portable had already fled the scene. The police met only his pregnant wife, Bewaji, at the house.





Public Reaction



The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the public. Many social media users have berated Ashabi, accusing her of having low self-esteem and forcing herself on a man who publicly disrespects her.