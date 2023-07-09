“You will continue to be a He” – Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo prays for son as he set to study in America, video trends (Watch)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo stirs mixed reactions following his powerful prayers to his son who is set to study in America.

The movie star took to his verified Instagram page as he expressed his gratitude and offered a heartfelt prayer as regards to his son’s admission into a university in the United state of America.

Kanayo could be seen praying for his son’s well-being. Among his prayer intentions, he specifically requested that his son maintain his identity and orientation as a ‘He’ in the face of societal pressures.

Additionally, Kanayo included other important aspects in his prayer, including focus on academic achievements rather than tattoos, etc. while urging him to maintain the values instilled in him during his upbringing.

He said, “America will be proud of you. Your achievements will cause America to celebrate you. You will imbibe the good of the land and eat the good therefore. You will continue to be a HE from Ezinihitte Mbaise in Nigeria. Your focus shall be on your books and job NOT ON TATTOOS. May you never depart from your upbringing. Do not forget God. You shall ever remain on God’s Radar and GPS. Good luck boy”. Watch the video below:

Social media users who saw the video testified that Kanayo’s powerful prayers on his son are needed as they trooped to comment section. Watch the video below:

Switb said, “Sorry but I need to laugh which is you will be a he. From his mouth to God’s ears”.

Chiegbo said, “The focus shall be on your books and Job not on tattoos got me”.

King Stanbell said, “You shall continue to be a HE”.

Patrick Oche said, “Them dey add transgender for prayer point these days. E reach”

Chi Nonye said, “You will continue to be a HE. Lol. You know what’s up before he changes his name to Linda, Maria, Rose lmao”.

Eselu Chief said, “Iseeee!!! Emphasis on continue to be a HE. Very important, before mpa gi ejiri gi me sacrifice”.