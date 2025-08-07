YOUNG BRITS JAILED IN ZIMBABWE FOR DRUG SMUGGLING



A 19-year-old man and 21-year-old woman have been sentenced to nine years in a Zimbabwean prison for drug smuggling.





Tihaise Darlin Elisha and Taylor Tamara Simone, both British nationals, were arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in May.





Officials in Zimbabwe say the couple were stopped after looking “suspicious” coming off a flight from Thailand, which led to them being searched.





Authorities claim more than 66kg (145lb) of cannabis was found “hidden” in four suitcases.



The pair were each sentenced to nine years in prison, with three years suspended on the condition of good behaviour.





When asked about the case, the UK Foreign Office told BBC Newsbeat it is “helping” two British nationals who are detained in Zimbabwe, and is “in contact with the local authorities”.





The UK government warns that carrying illegal drugs through Zimbabwe can “carry severe penalties”.



BBC