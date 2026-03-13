“Young girls, don’t accept old men when they propose to you. They will destroy, abuse, leave you and go back to their wives” – Hichilema

Don’t accept old men, after abusing you, they will leave you, go back to wives – Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema has advised young women in Zambia to avoid relationships with sugar daddies, warning that such arrangements often end up harming their future.

Speaking during National Youth Day celebrations in Solwezi yesterday, the President urged girls to focus on education, skills development and building stable families.

“Girls, don’t accept old men when they make proposals to you. They will destroy you,” President Hichilema said.

He warned that older men often abandon young women after taking advantage of them.

“After they abuse you, they will leave you and go back to their wives,” he said.

The President encouraged young people to build relationships with partners in their age group and work together to create stable families and businesses.

“Look for a young promising man, build a life together, do business together and raise your children properly,” he said.

Hichilema also urged young men to respect women and reject gender-based violence.

“Do not beat your wife and do not rape someone’s daughter. Go and propose properly and marry with respect,” he said.

The President used the Youth Day event under the theme, “Arise and Soar” to call on young people to avoid drugs, alcohol abuse and violence, saying the country needs their energy for development.

He further encouraged youths to use social media responsibly and take advantage of digital opportunities, including a government-supported youth jobs and networking platform recently launched to connect young people to economic opportunities.

Kalemba March 13, 2026