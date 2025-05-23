Young Phiroz General Dealers Limited MAZABUKA LOCKS WORKERS OUT

Workers at Young Phiroz General Dealers Limited Mazabuka branch have been left in limbo after being unexpectedly locked out of their workplace.



Confusion and uncertainty have gripped employees of Young Phiroz General Dealers Limited in Mazabuka, after they arrived at work this morning only to find the premises locked and a truck seen packing stock out of the shop.



The workers say they have NOT been informed about the reason for the lockout or the stock removal, leaving them anxious about their jobs and the future of the store.



When contacted for a comment, a manager from Young Phiroz’s head office Anold Banda says he can not provide further details until he gets clarity on the development.



Banda has assured that he will get back with more information once he is fully briefed on the matter.

For now, the workers remain in the dark as they wait for official communication.

Maz fm