Young Thug apologizes to Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Baby and Mariah the Scientist in new song

Young Thug has released a new song apologizing to several people in his life, including Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and his girlfriend Mariah the Scientist.

The track, titled “Man I Miss My Dogs”, sees Young Thug addressing remarks he made during leaked jail calls. He opens with an apology to Mariah, acknowledging fears about losing her due to the internet and referencing past admissions of infidelity.

On the song, he also directly addresses Drake, rapping, “Drizzy, you my brother / You know I ain’t going against you / I got manners / Everything you did for the rap community can’t ban you / Never diss you / Came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do / F*** the jail call, you know the other calls we had.”

Young Thug similarly acknowledges 21 Savage, saying, “Savage, you are a real n**** / Don’t let them tell you different,” reflecting on their conversations during jail calls.

He then addressed Lil Baby directly in another post, pleading for communication. “Wham pick up the phone, talk to me it’s Spider. Taught you everything you know about this s**t. We lifers.”

Future was also mentioned. Thug previously called him out for not organizing a “FreeYoungThug” concert while he was behind bars. “We foundation of men, we learned that s**t from Pluto,” he wrote. “It’s all love and respect on my end.”

The rapper dropped the music video and the song Thursday, September 11, continuing a string of public apologies, including one to GloRilla for a past comment about her appearance.