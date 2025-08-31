Young Thug Continues To Defend Himself Amid Flurry Of Snitching Allegations

Young Thug and the YSL collective have been dominating headlines over these last couple of days thanks to a resurfaced police interrogation.

Young Thug is currently under an immense amount of fire right now. It all stems from a recently resurfaced audio clip from about two years ago. In it, the YSL boss appears to name drop Peewee Roscoe during a two-hour police interrogation. It’s been ringing of on social media these last two days with users labeling him a snitch.

It’s worth noting that Roscoe has been accused of allegedly shooting up Lil Wayne’s tour bus in 2015.

However, Thugger believes that people reacting negatively to it have it all wrong. “They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?” he tweeted in an immediate response. That has done nothing to slow down the accusations, though, and it’s got a lot his affiliates involved, too. YSL Woody, Ralo, Peewee, and YSL Duke have since traded shots in some shape or form.

Outsiders like Charleston White and Wack 100 have also added their perspectives into the mix. In summary, they both believe that Young Thug ratted out Peewee. However, the latter has cleared him of any wrongdoing.

“That’s what you’re supposed to do. When you go in the interrogation room, that’s what you do. You tell ’em ‘We sold Dwayne Carter weed.’ What the fck is wrong with you? A statement is this right here…. He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n***. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole.”

Instead, he’s accused Gunna, Ralo, and Duke as the real rats.