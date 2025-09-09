Young Thug says he doesn’t trust gay men who are not open about their s3xuality

Rapper Young Thug has stirred controversy after making remarks about men who come out as gay after initially presenting themselves as straight, saying it changes how he views them.

Speaking on the Perspektives with Bank podcast, the Atlanta artist compared the experience to someone informing the police about a friend, suggesting both involved a betrayal of trust. He explained that if a man first presents himself as straight and later comes out as gay, he would no longer feel comfortable maintaining the same relationship.

Young Thug clarified that he has no issue meeting someone who openly identifies as gay from the start, insisting his discomfort lies in what he perceives as a change in identity after trust has already been established.

“I don’t care if I meet a gay man and he tells me he’s gay,” Thug said, adding that his concern is when someone he viewed as a “man in a certain light” later comes out. “If I look at you like a man, and we f***ing girls together, and then I find out you gay, there ain’t really nothing you can say to me.”

The rapper repeatedly denied being homophobic, pointing out that he employs people who are gay and stressing that he supports the LGBTQ+ community. Still, his comments have been criticized as dismissive and offensive, with many saying they reinforce harmful stereotypes.