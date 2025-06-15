Young Thug Wants To Quit Rapping To Make Streaming Money

Young Thug has joked that he wants to quit rapping to make the kind of money professional streamers bring in.

Appearing on Adin Ross’ Kick stream, Thugger found out that the controversial streamer was making millions of dollars appeared interested in a career change.

He said: “I’ma stop doing music and start streaming. I think I’m gonna stop. I’m telling ya, I’m done rapping and gonna start streaming.”

Thug then reasoned why he wanted to make the switch: “Y’all live a cool life. Y’all go everywhere everyday. Y’all got cats wondering around this bitch. Y’all got all types of crazy stuff.”

Ross also attempted to get Thugger to reveal the release date for his upcoming album Uy Scuti but was stonewalled by the Atlanta rap star.

Despite being coy about when the album is dropping, Young Thug has been rolling out the project and also been employing some unusual tactics.

Ahead of the release, select members of the press have been sent packages which when opened reveal a live spider.

The packages also include the message: “Take care of me until we reach UY SCUTI.”

No exact date for Uy Scuti has yet been revealed by Thugger, only that it will release this month.