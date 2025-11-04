Your son d!ed in the UK due to excessive intake of drugs – Regina Daniels brother continues calling out sister’s estranged husband Ned Nwoko

The ongoing feud between Regina Daniels’ family and her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, has intensified as the actress’s brother, Sweezy, made fresh allegations against the politician in a new social media post.

In an Instagram Story he shared, Sweezy accused Ned Nwoko of hypocrisy, claiming that Nwoko’s late son had died in the United Kingdom due to excessive drug use, yet the matter was kept away from the public.

He wrote:

“Accusing my siblings of drugs. What killed your son in the UK? Died of heart failure and seizure due to excessive intake of drugs!!! Yet nobody heard shit. You better bring down all this nonsense because the media will hear more than what they shouldn’t hear! You stand on integrity abi?”

The outburst follows earlier claims by Sweezy and his mother, Rita Daniels, who accused Nwoko of ordering his arrest and attempting to intimidate their family.

In a separate video, Rita Daniels was seen expressing anger over the alleged incident, saying her daughter once supported Nwoko's senatorial campaign with $50,000, accusing him of betrayal and pride.