“You’re a disgrace, no wonder you were blanked by Cristiano Ronaldo” – Ex-Premier League star slams Jamie Carragher over Mo Salah criticism

Former Aston Villa player, Ahmed Elmohamady has launched a scathing attack on Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, branding him a “disgrace” for his recent comments regarding Mohamed Salah.

The controversy began after Salah’s weekend interview where he claimed the club had “thrown him under the bus” following their draw with Leeds.

The Egyptian forward also stated he had “no relationship” with manager Arne Slot after being left out of the starting XI for a third straight Premier League match. Following these remarks, Salah was completely excluded from the squad for the subsequent Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

Carragher responded on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, ahead of Manchester United’s win over Wolves. The pundit called the two-time Premier League champion’s antics a ‘disgrace’ and brought up Salah’s past struggles at Chelsea, where he only scored twice in 19 appearances.

Carragher later posted a seemingly cryptic message on X after Salah shared a selfie from the Liverpool gym, writing: “I’m not sure I’ve wanted Liverpool to win a game more than tonight for a long time. Come (on) you mighty Reds.”

Salah’s former international teammate, Elmohamady, was quick to jump to the defense of the Egypt captain, posting a fiery retort on X.

The retired right-back declared: “Right Jamie you’re a disgrace, Salah completely rewrote his story through hard work, humility, and world-class performances.

“He didn’t ‘fail’ at Chelsea — he was never given the chance. He went to Italy, rebuilt himself, then came to Liverpool and became: a Premier League legend, Egypt’s greatest ever player, one of the most consistent forwards of his generation.”

Elmohamady further championed Salah’s international impact: “Salah has carried Egypt for years and getting Egypt qualified for World Cup twice after so long, Salah earned everything.”

He concluded his post by attempting to undermine Carragher’s standing as a respected analyst, referencing past run-ins with other football giants:

“No wonder you got blanked by (Cristiano) Ronaldo. No wonder (Lionel) Messi called you out. No wonder (Jose) Mourinho said you were below average and not even in (the) top 1000 defenders in (the) Premier League.”