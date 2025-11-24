‘You’re on notice’: Trump pal vows to expose Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘scandals’

A Donald Trump ally and confidante on Sunday threatened to reveal the “scandals” of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a MAGA ally who recently feuded with Trump.

Laura Loomer, who has been called the “Trump Whisperer” for her close association with the president, has long feuded with Greene over several different issues. Loomer has sided with Trump as the president has cast Greene out of his orbit, and she further escalated her attacks on the lawmaker over the weekend.

First, Loomer said, “Some people got very angry with me for saying I wish Marjorie Traitor Greene the worst. They told me it was unbecoming. I thought long and hard about this today, as some people I know told me to be better. I’d like to take this moment to let everyone know that in retrospect, I agree. That being said, after consulting with Allah today, I decided I want to wish [Greene] the best in her future career as a CNN contributor and runner up for cohost of the View.”

But that was not all.

“A lot of MTGs[sic] enemies are talking to me. Her scandals are not over,” Loomer added in a separate X post Sunday before tagging Greene in a direct message. “You’re on notice.”