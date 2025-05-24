You’re only thinking we’re going to k!ll you cos you k!lled our people” ~ Julius Malema f!res Donald Trump again

South African activist, Julius Malema slams Donald Trump following a meeting between the Us leader and his South African counterpart.

South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa was in the United States earlier to have some bilateral talks with Donald Trump.

Things got a bit different during the meeting when the US president used old clips of Julius Malema to push the “white genocide” narrative in South Africa.

Trump played Malema’s speeches to President Ramaphosa in D.C., claiming white South Africans are under attack

Malema fired back, calling them “old men gossiping in Washington about him” and vowed the EFF won’t back down on land expropriation.3

“A group of older men meet in Washington to gossip about me. No significant amount of intelligence evidence has been produced about white genocide. We will not agree to compromise our political principles on land expropriation without compensation for political expediency” he said

Julius Malema stressed that the Americans are only thinking they (South Africans) have any thoughts of k!lling them simply because of the things they have done to Africans.

“You think we’re going to k!ll you because you k!lled our people. The K! lling mentality is in you head, not ours”