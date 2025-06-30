Youth of Togo are saying enough is enough. Here is why the youth of Togo are protesting against the 58-year dynasty of the Gnassingbé family

The Gnassingbé family has ruled Togo since 1967, with Faure Gnassingbé taking over in 2005 after his father, Gnassingbé Eyadéma.

This long-term dynastic rule has frustrated many, especially the youth, who make up about 60% of the population under 25.

Recent protests, particularly in June 2025, have been sparked by constitutional reforms that critics see as entrenching Faure’s power indefinitely.

Why The Protests

The youth of Togo are protesting against the Gnassingbé family’s rule due to a combination of political, economic, and social grievances, primarily centered on the family’s 58-year grip on power and recent maneuvers to entrench their dominance.

Protests in June 2025, particularly in Lomé, saw hundreds of youth erecting barricades, burning tires, and clashing with security forces. These followed earlier demonstrations on June 5–6, 2025, against the constitutional changes, dissent, and economic woes.

The “Hands Off My Constitution” coalition has demanded the release of political prisoners and the restoration of purchasing power. Despite violent responses, including reported assaults by security forces and auxiliary units, the youth continue to mobilize.

Below is a brief explanation of the key reasons driving these protests:

Perceived Constitutional Coup: In April 2024, Togo’s National Assembly, dominated by the ruling Union for the Republic (UNIR) party, adopted a new constitution that shifted the country to a parliamentary system. This created the powerful role of President of the Council of Ministers, assumed by Faure Gnassingbé in May 2025, with no term limits and elected by the UNIR-controlled parliament. The presidency became ceremonial, held by Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové. Youth and opposition groups, including the “Hands Off My Constitution” coalition, view this as a “constitutional coup” to allow Faure to rule indefinitely, bypassing direct elections and undermining democratic aspirations. Dynastic Rule and Lack of Democracy: The Gnassingbé family has ruled Togo since 1967, first under Gnassingbé Eyadéma (1967–2005) and then Faure Gnassingbé (2005–present), totaling 58 years. The youth, many of whom have known only Gnassingbé rule, are frustrated by the lack of political change and the suppression of democratic processes. Elections are widely criticized for fraud, with UNIR securing 108 of 113 parliamentary seats in 2024, and opposition parties face harassment, arrests, and bans on protests. The abolition of direct presidential elections in 2024 further fueled perceptions of a monarchy-like system. Economic Hardship and Unemployment: Togo’s economy, despite 5% average growth since 2011, has a 45% poverty rate, with 35% of the population living on less than $3 a day (2021 World Bank data). Youth unemployment is a major issue, with protesters like Kossi Albert, a 30-year-old unemployed man, stating, “We’re hungry. Nothing works for Togolese youth anymore.” Rising costs of living, including electricity tariff hikes in 2025, have exacerbated economic discontent, driving youth to demand systemic change. Repression of Dissent: The government’s ban on protests since 2022, following a deadly market attack, has not deterred youth-led demonstrations but has led to violent crackdowns. In June 2025, security forces used tear gas, batons, and whips to disperse protesters in Lomé, with reports of torture and injuries. Dozens were arrested on June 5–6, with some still detained, prompting Amnesty International to call for investigations into abuses. The youth view this repression as evidence of the regime’s intolerance for dissent, fueling their resolve. Desire for Change Among a Young Population: About 60% of Togo’s 9.3 million people are under 25, and many are disillusioned with a regime that offers limited opportunities and suppresses free expression. Social media influencers and bloggers have organized protests, such as those on June 26–28, 2025, reflecting a new generation’s push for change. The “Faure Must Go” movement and hashtags like #Rendezvous6Juin highlight youth-led calls for an end to dynastic rule, inspired by a desire for democratic governance and economic opportunity.

Conclusion

Togo’s youth are protesting the Gnassingbé family’s rule due to their frustration with a 58-year dynasty, a 2024 constitutional reform seen as entrenching Faure Gnassingbé’s power, widespread poverty and unemployment, and brutal repression of dissent.

These factors, combined with a young population’s demand for democratic change, have fueled a growing movement against the regime, despite significant risks.