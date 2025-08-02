YOUTHFUL LEADERSHIP HAILED AS MP ANNOUNCES PRESIDENTIAL BID





Lusaka… Saturday August 2, 2025 – Aspiring Lusaka Mayor Simon Mulenga Mwila has applauded Hon. Binwell Mpundu, Independent Member of Parliament for Nkana, for a courageous decision to contest the 2026 presidential elections.





In a public statement, Mwila commended Hon. Mpundu for launching his campaign under the Ichabaiche movement, saying the move signaled more than just a personal ambition — it represented a bold call for generational change and the rise of youthful leadership in Zambia.





He expressed enthusiasm over the growing involvement of young leaders in the country’s political landscape, describing it as a refreshing shift from traditional norms.





Mr. Mwila stated that the long-held belief that “youth are the leaders of tomorrow” was outdated, asserting instead that young people are “stakeholders of now” whose voices and energy must be recognized and counted in today’s governance.





Addressing Hon. Mpundu directly in his message, Mwila praised the MP’s decision as visionary and urged him not to be distracted by criticism.





He emphasized that history is shaped by those who act with courage rather than hesitation, suggesting that leadership demands conviction and a strong sense of duty –qualities he believes Mpundu has already demonstrated.





Mr. Mwila further stated that Zambia was ready for fresh ideas and forward-thinking leadership, stressing the need for a new generation to take its rightful place at the national decision-making table.