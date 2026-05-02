YOUTHS ENDORSE MARK SIMUUWE FOR MAKENI CONSTITUENCY MP



Youth Alliance Zambia leader and youth advocate Tiza Mukuka has commended Mark Simuuwe, citing his strong advocacy for the creation of more constituencies as a move that will increase opportunities for youth representation in Parliament.





Mukuka stated that the push for delimitation will allow more citizens to have their voices heard, particularly young people who have often been underrepresented in decision-making spaces.





He has since called on the UPND to consider adopting Simuuwe as its candidate for Makeni Constituency, noting that he has demonstrated commendable leadership qualities as a young person and is capable of effectively representing youth interests in Parliament.





Mukuka further urged young people across the country to actively participate in politics and contest for parliamentary positions, emphasizing the need for youth issues to be addressed at the highest level of governance.