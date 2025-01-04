Youtube Sensation MrBeast Gets Engaged To Cape Town-Born Girlfriend Thea Booysen

Globally renowned YouTuber MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, has revealed that he is engaged to Thea Booysen, a South African. The 26-year-old internet star proposed to his 27-year-old partner on Christmas Day, sharing heartwarming photos of the occasion with his followers.

MrBeast, who boasts a record-breaking 340 million subscribers, posted images on January 1, capturing the moment he knelt before a beaming group of family members. Alongside the photos, he shared a lighthearted caption:

“So I kinda did a thing…”

An Intimate Celebration

According to Donaldson, the proposal was intentionally low-key and personal, despite his usual penchant for grand gestures. He described the moment in an interview, explaining how he surprised Thea during a Christmas gift exchange with both of their families present.



“I pretended to drop a large box to draw her attention before presenting the real gift – the ring,” MrBeast shared. “Then I got down on one knee and asked her to marry me.”

Thea, overwhelmed with joy, immediately said yes. She later revealed her family had been part of the planning process, making the moment even more special.

Meet Thea Booysen

Originally from Cape Town, Booysen is no stranger to the online world. She creates content under the name TheaBeasty on platforms like YouTube and Twitch, where she streams gaming content to her growing audience. Additionally, she’s a published author, releasing her debut novel, The Marked Children, in 2022.

Booysen is also highly educated, holding a law degree and an honors degree in psychology from Stellenbosch University. She further pursued a master’s degree in neuropsychology at the University of Edinburgh, graduating in late 2024.

The Love Story

The couple’s story began in 2022 when MrBeast visited South Africa. A cancelled video shoot left him with extra time in the country, where he met Booysen through mutual friends. Their initial meeting sparked a deep connection, with both noting their mutual intellectual curiosity as a key factor in their chemistry.

After their first encounter, Donaldson returned to South Africa for just one day to spend time with Booysen again. Their long-distance romance blossomed, culminating in their first public appearance as a couple at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. By 2024, they had moved in together, though Booysen continues to divide her time between South Africa and the US due to visa restrictions.

Who Is MrBeast?

Jimmy Donaldson, known worldwide as MrBeast, launched his YouTube career in 2012 and has since become a digital icon. Known for his extravagant challenges and philanthropic endeavours, Donaldson has given away millions of dollars in cash, cars, houses, and even medical assistance to those in need.

His latest project, a Prime Video series titled Beast Games, offers contestants the chance to win over $5 million and their private island. The show draws inspiration from Netflix’s Squid Game, featuring high-stakes competition and mind-blowing rewards.