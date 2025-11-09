Yoweri Museveni Admits to Abducting Two Kenyans, Claims He Kept Them in a Fridge

The President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, has admitted that his government abducted two Kenyan activists and “put them in the fridge” just a day after Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo were released from custody.





Speaking during an interview with UBC TV, President Museveni admitted that the two had been held in custody, even after over 30 days of the Ugandan government denying the claims.





Praising the country’s intelligence, he claimed that the two had positioned themselves as experts in riots and had been working with Uganda’s opposition leader, Robert Kyagulani, alias Bobi Wine.

“Here in Uganda, we have our own groups, which we monitor; we have very good intelligence,” he admitted. “For instance, we arrested two Kenyans; I do not remember their names. They were working with Kyagulanyi’s group; they are experts in riots.”





“Of course, with our very good intelligence, we picked them up and they have been in the fridge for some days. Now, some Kenyan leaders rang me and said I should either put them in jail here or hand them back.”





The admission comes just hours after Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo were released from Ugandan custody after public uproar.