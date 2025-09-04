ZAF DEPLOYS AIR ASSET AND CREW IN SUPPORT OF UN PEACEKEEPING OPERATIONS





Zambia Air Force (ZAF) has deployed its first ever air asset and crew to support United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.





The C-27J Spartan aircraft will provide strategic airlift for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).



It will be operating between the cities of Kaduguli, Sudan and Wau, in South Sudan.





The C-27J Spartan aircraft and crew landed back safely on home soil from Mission area on 02 September 2025 for a local operation before its return to UNISFA.





The Air Force participation is not just a symbol of national strength, it is a powerful contribution to global peace and stability.





Zambia Air Force – Defend and

Support



CREDIT: The Zambia Airforce