ZAF NON COMMISSIONED COURSE 56 PASS-OUT

Recruitment of defence personnel is essential for the defence and security of the country as a pillar that holds the country against aggressors, the Minister of Defence, Hon Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma has said.

Hon Lufuma made the remarks Thursday, 28 March 2024 during the passout of Course 56 from the Kapotwe Chintu Military Training School at Zaf Samora Machel Air Force Base in Mbala.

He also delivered a congratulation message from the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force and President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema saying, “He takes pride in their achievement and successful completion of initial military training and that their employment will impact many families and individuals.”

Meanwhile, Zambia Air Force Commander, Lt Gen Oscar Msitu Nyoni, has urged the just graduated Airmen and Women to uphold integrity and discipline throughout their Service as well as adherence to military standards, warning of swift action in case of deviation.

He reminded the Airmen to be responsible and represent the Air Force well both on and off duty, including exercising caution on use of social media and maintaining optimal health in order to perform effectively to the call of duty.

Lt Gen Nyoni expressed gratitude to the government and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force for enabling the Air Force to bolster its ranks through such recruitment as it will enhance the Air Force to serve the nation better.

He reassured the Nation of the Air Force’s commitment to defending the nation against all threats, including initiatives to ensure food security through involvement in agriculture activities.

The Airmen and Women’s Passout Parade for course No. 56 saw the transformation of civilians into now disciplined and skilled military personnel that will indulge further into diverse training and roles ranging from aircraft, radar and missile technicians to finance, supply and administration clerks among others, for the professionalism and effectiveness of the Air Force.