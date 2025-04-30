ZAF raises over K300 million from Kingsland City housing project!



Zambia Air Force has generated more than K300 million from the sale of houses in the Kingsland City housing development project in Lusaka. The revenue comes from the sale of 116 homes out of a total of 400 constructed under the Public Private Partnership model.



Brigadier General John Mulenga, Chairman of the ZAF Projects Limited Board confirmed that title deeds are being issued to buyers who have completed their payments. He made the remarks during an official tour of Kingsland City led by Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma, Lands Minister Sylvia Masebo and Green Economy and Environment Minister Mike Mposha.



The housing project has delivered not only residential units but also community infrastructure including six running tracks, a police station, and a school.

However, Brigadier General Mulenga expressed concern over illegal encroachments on ZAF land by unknown individuals who have constructed homes without authorization.



During the tour, Defence Minister Lufuma announced that he would consult Cabinet on a proposal to grant tax waivers on materials used for construction at Kingsland City.



Kingsland City is being developed by ZAF Projects Limited a government-owned company operating under the Ministry of Finance and the Secretary to the Treasury. Three private entities Datong Construction, Drimtown Investment Limited and Shangrila Investment Limited were engaged under the PPP model to deliver housing and other infrastructure.