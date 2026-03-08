ZAF SHOULD FOCUS ON DRONES, AIRSPACE SECURITY, NOT MEALIE-MEAL – NJOBVU



Democratic Union (DU) President and former Zambia Air Force soldier Ackim Antony Njobvu says Zambia appears to have lost its strategic direction, questioning the decision by the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) to venture into mealie-meal production.





Mr. Njobvu said the Air Force should be focusing on innovation, technology and national security rather than engaging in activities outside its core mandate.





“As a country, we seem to have lost our strategic posture and direction. Our leaders don’t seem to understand where we need to go,” Mr. Njobvu said.





He questioned the logic behind the Air Force producing mealie-meal, arguing that the institution should instead be leading in technological development such as drone production.





“What is the Air Force doing in the business of making mealie-meal? I now understand why America is saying we give you aid and you give us minerals,” he said.





Mr. Njobvu emphasized that the Zambia Air Force should be at the forefront of developing drones that can be used in agriculture, health services and national surveillance.





He added that Zambia’s airspace must be effectively protected, particularly at a time when the movement of the country’s mineral resources requires stronger aerial monitoring.





“The Air Force is supposed to be leading in making drones for use in agriculture and health and protecting our airspace. Our mineral movements have to be monitored from the air, but we are using the Air Force to go into mealie-meal? Really?” he said.





Mr. Njobvu further called for leadership renewal in the country, urging young people to step forward and help reposition Zambia for progress.





“Zambians, I repeat, we need new leadership in this country. Young minds have to help this country. The country’s ability to generate ideas and progress has plateaued,” he said.





He warned that Zambia risks wasting knowledge and human potential if institutions continue drifting away from their strategic roles.