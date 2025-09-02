ZAFFICO POSTS K262 MILLION PROFIT IN 2025



…..interim results, down 30% from 2024



Lusaka… September 2, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



ZAFFICO Plc has reported a profit after tax of K262.5 million for the half-year ended June 2025, representing a 30% decline compared to the K377.6 million recorded during the same period in 2024.





According to the interim results published on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) monitored by Smart Eagles, revenue grew significantly by 71%, reaching K203.1 million from K118.7 million last year.





This was attributed to stronger sales performance and improved pricing. Gross profit rose to K132.9 million, up from K71.6 million in 2024.





However, the company’s results were weighed down by a sharp fall in the fair value of biological assets, which dropped from K503.1 million in 2024 to K273.0 million in 2025, as well as rising administrative expenses that climbed to K160.4 million from K152.9 million.





Finance costs also edged higher to K3.7 million compared to K3.5 million in 2024, further affecting profitability.



Profit before tax closed at K291.6 million, a notable reduction from K419.6 million last year.





The company incurred an income tax expense of K29.2 million, slightly lower than the K42.0 million reported in 2024.





Basic earnings per share (EPS) declined to K0.66 from K0.94 in the prior year, reflecting the overall dip in profitability despite stable shareholding at 400 million shares outstanding.





ZAFFICO, which manages Zambia’s industrial plantations, remains listed on LuSE and is seen as a key player in the forestry and timber industry.





The company assured shareholders that it continues to focus on operational efficiency and sustainable forestry management despite the earnings dip.