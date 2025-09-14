ZAM RESPONDS TO YO MAPS’S REQUEST TO SPONSOR 2025 KWACHA MUSIC AWARDS

GUIDANCE ON YO MAPS’S REQUEST TO PARTICIPATE AS A SPONSOR OF THE 2025 KWACHA MUSIC AWARDS

The Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) wishes to clarify its position regarding the statement issued by Olio’s Records on Facebook concerning Yo Maps’s withdrawal from competing in the 2025 Kwacha Music Awards, citing his desire to participate as a sponsor instead.

ZAM respects Yo Maps’s decision to withdraw his nomination(s) as it falls within his artistic freedoms. However, we would like to emphasize that an active musician cannot sponsor an award ceremony or any of its categories, as this may compromise the integrity of the awards.

While we appreciate the kind gesture by Olio’s Records management and ZAM member Yo Maps, we encourage them to consider alternative initiatives that can benefit the industry. These may include:

Funding studio time for emerging artists

Supporting collaborations between new and established artists

Funding music videos for upcoming artists

Organizing masterclasses for new artists on music business lessons

Furthermore, we advise the Kwacha Music Awards committee to continue partnering with corporate entities that have been sponsoring the awards since 2017. This will promote fairness and maintain trust in the legitimacy of the awards.

Accepting sponsorship from interested parties, particularly active artists, may lead to conflicts of interest and public suspicion of future biases towards such artists and those connected to them.

ZAM – United with one voice.