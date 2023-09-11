ZAMBIA ARMY COMMANDER VISIT CHINA TO ENHANCE MILITARY TIES

By Buffalo Reporter | Mon Sept 11, 2023

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLM) has assured Zambia that it will continue to help the Zambia Army and the Zambia Defence Force in its efforts to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.

This was said when Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi, paid a courtesy call on People’s Liberation Army Commander, Gen Li Qiaoming on his official visit to that country.

Gen Qiaoming assured the Army Commander that the Zambia Army’s need areas are being analysed so that appropriate support is delivered.

And to appreciate the gesture, Lt Gen Alibuzwi thanked China for inviting him and for the support it is rendering in providing medical expertise to Maina Soko Medical Centre, and for the continuous efforts to provide military training and equipment for the Zambia Army and other defence force wings.

According to Zambia Army Public Relations and Foreign Liaison Director, Colonel Martin Kaluluka Liyungu, the Commander’s visit comes before Republican President and Commander- In- Chief, Mr, Hakainde Hichilema’s, who is accompanied to that country by First Lady, Mrs Mutinta Hichilema.

Col Liyungu says the two visits to that country will boost military cooperation and give a new boost to the long-standing cooperation between China and Zambia military relations and at the same time, advancing the friendship that was started by Chairman Mao and first Republican President, Dr Kenneth David Kaunda.

While in China, the Army Commander who was accompanied by heads of branches and senior officers from army headquarters, visited the People’s Liberation Army Medical University and the Peace Support Training Centre, as well as Beijing, Shanghai, and Chongqing, to see how the defence industry supports government development programmes.

The delegation also witnessed the PLA soldiers in training and demonstrations of counter-terrarium and sniper firing skills.

This year marks the 60th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Zambia.