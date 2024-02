Zambia Army Corporal Hagai Daka has died at Ndola Teaching Hospital.

Corporal Daka joined Zambia Army recently on on 23 January, 2021 and was posted to 17 Cavalry Regiment in Ndola in the Armoured Corps.

He was born on 11 January, 1997.

Our since condolences to the Army and Corporal Daka’s family.

May His Soul Rest in Peace