ZAMBIA ARMY DISMISSES ALLEGATIONS LINKING COMMANDOS TO CIVILIAN DEATH IN KABWE





The Zambia Army has strongly refuted media allegations suggesting that eight of its Commandos were involved in the death of a civilian in Kabwe, labelling the claims as false and unfounded.





In a press statement issued by Army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sydney Mwewa, the military clarified that following a thorough internal investigation supported by findings from the Zambia Police Service no evidence was found implicating any member of the Special Forces in the alleged incident.





“The Zambia Army wishes to categorically dismiss allegations… which claim that eight (08) Commandos have been implicated in the tragic death of a civilian in Kabwe,” Lt. Col. Mwewa stated.





He further emphasized that no Commandos are currently deployed in Kabwe, nor is there any Special Forces operation ongoing in the district that would warrant such a presence.





The Army also used the opportunity to caution the public against wearing clothing that mimics official military attire, warning that such acts pose a serious security risk and could enable criminal elements to impersonate service members.





“This practice enables individuals with criminal intent to misrepresent themselves and undermine public confidence in the Zambia Army,” Lt. Col. Mwewa noted.





In the wake of the false reports, the Army has called on media practitioners to uphold journalistic standards by verifying information before publication. The statement warned that unsubstantiated reporting not only misinforms the public but also threatens national cohesion and trust in state institutions.





Reaffirming its commitment to the nation, the Zambia Army stated it remains dedicated to its constitutional mandate of protecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, promising to continue serving with “professionalism, honour, and dedication to national service.”