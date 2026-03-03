



ZAMBIA ARMY MILITARY POLICE CONFISCATE MILITARY REGALIA IN LUSAKA CRACKDOWN



By Buffalo Reporter



Lusaka



The Zambia Army Military Police yesterday launched a coordinated operation in Lusaka to confiscate military regalia from traders and members of the public.





According to Army Headquarters Provost Operations Officer, Captain Lucky Ngoma, various military boots and tactical gloves were seized and subsequently handed over to the Zambia Police Service.





Capt Ngoma stated that culprits found in possession of the regalia were also apprehended and handed over to the police for further handling.





The operation follows a renewed warning issued last week by the Zambia Army, cautioning the public against the use, wearing, possession, procurement, importation, or manufacturing of military regalia, or any semblance thereof.





In a press statement, Army Spokesperson Colonel Sydney Mwewa reminded citizens that such conduct constitutes a violation of Section 6 (a) of the State Security Act, Chapter 111 of the Laws of Zambia.





Colonel Mwewa stressed that the Military Police have been given strict instructions to confiscate any military regalia found in trading places and to apprehend individuals contravening the law.





The Zambia Army reiterated that military regalia is strictly reserved for serving members of the Defence Force of Zambia.





He emphasised that unauthorised use undermines both national security and the dignity of the uniform.





The crackdown will continue until the country is completely rid of all military regalia or any semblance thereof.