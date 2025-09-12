ZAMBIA ARMY TO DEPLOY TROOPS IN KAZUNGULA TO BOOST SECURITY



By Hellen Makayi



Kazungula –11th September 2025



The Zambia Army has announced plans to station troops in Kazungula District to strengthen security and curb cross-border crimes.





Army Commander Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele disclosed the move today when he met Chief Sekute of the Toka Leya people at his palace. He said the deployment was aimed at safeguarding investments in the area and preventing illegal activities along the border.





“There are growing economic activities taking place here, and we want to ensure they are protected. Our presence will also help curb criminal activities that undermine national security,” Lt Gen Zyeele said.





Chief Sekute welcomed the development, describing the return of troops as timely and vital for restoring order. He noted that the chiefdom had once hosted military presence in strategic areas, which helped deter crime.





The Army Commander assured residents that the troops would work closely with the community and operate within the law to create a safe environment for both business and local livelihoods.



