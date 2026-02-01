ZAMBIA ARMY WARNS FORMER SOLDIER FOR IMPERSONATION



PRESS STATEMENT,



Lusaka …..01 February, 2026



The Zambia Army wishes to inform the general public that Lance Corporal Zimba Stephan, popularly known as BIMBA MAWELE on Social Media Platforms, is no longer a member of the Zambia Army. He was officially discharged from the Zambia Army on 16 January 2016.





His discharge was effected pursuant to Section 21 of the Defence Act, Chapter 106 of the Laws of Zambia, read together with Regulation 9 (3), item (xviii) (a) of the Zambia Defence Force Regulations.





Lance Corporal Zimba was discharged on grounds of disgraceful conduct not befitting a soldier of the regular force of the Zambia Army.





It has come to the attention of the Zambia Army that the former soldier has continued to make postings and engage in activities that may be misconstrued as representing the Zambia Army or the Defence Force.





The public is hereby advised that any statements, postings, or activities associated with Mr Zimba are entirely his own and do not in any way represent the Zambia Army or the Defence Force.





Furthermore, the Zambia Army has formally warned Mr Zimba to desist from posting old pictures of himself in military uniform. Failure to comply with this directive will result in further legal action being taken against him.





The Zambia Army remains committed to upholding discipline, integrity, and professionalism within its ranks, and will not hesitate to take appropriate measures against any conduct that undermines these values.



Issued by:



Sydney MWEWA

Colonel



Zambia Army Spokesperson