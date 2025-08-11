ZAMBIA ASSOCIATION OF MUSICIANS INTRODUCES ONLINE PAYMENTS AND INCLUDES DJs, MUSIC PROMOTERS AND OTHERS INTO IT’S MEMBERSHIP POOL





In its efforts to reach most of its potential members, the Zambia Association of Musicians is pulling some strides as it introduces online payments and membership registration.





Zambia Association of Musicians revealed that artists who intend to register with the association can now make their annual membership subscription from anywhere through MTN, Airtel, and Zanaco online payment systems.





The association also revealed the annual subscription fees for different members. The annual membership fees are as follows;



1. Solo artists such as Chile One will pay 300 Zambian Kwacha.

2. A duo such as Chanda na Kay will pay 500 Zambian Kwacha.

3. Groups and bands such as Peace Preachers will bay 750 Zambian Kwacha.

4. Studios or labels such as Olijaba will pay 1000 Zambia Kwacha.

5. Cooperates such as Trade Kings will pay 3000 Zambian Kwacha.





The association also added that after making online payments, the registering party will be required to send proof of payment to the association and fill out an online form, cutting office walk-ins. (FULL PROCESS ON ZAM’S SOCIALS).





In a separate post, the association’s president, Brian Bwembya alias B Flow, announced that the association was broadening its membership pool as it will include more than musicians.





“The members of the Zambia Association of Musicians – ZAM are artists, producers, studios, labels, bands, artist managers, DJs, music promoters, and some companies,” said ZAM president B Flow.





With this digital leap, ZAM is breaking barriers and making membership just a click away — opening doors for every artist, band, and stakeholder to be part of Zambia’s growing music movement.



READ MORE: https://zedifyonline.com/zambia-association-of-musicians-introduces-online-payments-and-includes-djs-music-promoters-and-others-into-its-membership-pool/