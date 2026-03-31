ZAMBIA BETTER TODAY – WYNTER

ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says Zambia is in a civil environment now more than the criminality and disorder that characterised the Patriotic Front rule.

Mr Kabimba said the country is better in almost all spheres than it was in 2021, and that citizens must accept that fact.

Speaking when he featured on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation TV1 Sunday Interview programme, Mr Kabimba said it will be unfair to the country for anyone to assume that PF, if brought back, will do better than what the New Dawn administration has done so far.

“Certainly, we have moved away; we are in more of a civil environment now than the criminality and disorder that we saw under PF,” Mr Kabimba said.

“And to start running around today that our colleagues who were there would come and do a better job than this…. No! I don’t believe that. Let’s be fair to the country, we are definitely better than we were in 2021 in almost everything.”

Mr Kabimba further said it is not right to drag the President’s name into matters whenever a prominent figure, especially a political player, is summoned for questioning by investigative agencies.

ZDM