 VIEWPOINT | Zambia Builds Fuel Buffer as Global Energy Risks Deepen



Zambia’s decision this week to upgrade strategic fuel storage depots in Mongu, Mansa and Chipata signals a shift from routine supply management to risk mitigation, as global energy pressures begin to intensify.





The announcement came on Thursday, days after government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa cautioned that fuel prices could rise, urging the public to prepare for possible adjustments. The message unsettled consumers. It also raised a more pointed question. Is there a plan to manage the risk?





The depot upgrades offer part of that answer.



By extending storage capacity beyond traditional hubs such as Ndola and Mpika, the government is attempting to decentralise reserves and reduce exposure to disruptions along single supply corridors. The three facilities, with a combined capacity of 20 million litres, are designed to improve national coverage and response flexibility.





At a domestic level, the system is holding.



Current stocks stand at 56 days of diesel cover, 23 days for petrol, 10 days for Jet A-1, and just over 9 days for kerosene. These figures define the country’s short-term resilience. They also underline its limits.





The broader context has shifted sharply.



On Thursday, Iran struck Qatar’s liquefied natural gas infrastructure, cutting export capacity by an estimated 17 percent. Analysts suggest recovery could take up to five years. The incident adds a structural constraint to global energy supply at a time when markets are already sensitive to disruption.





At the same time, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz remain elevated. The passage accounts for a significant share of global oil flows. Any sustained constraint there tightens supply and raises costs for import-dependent economies.





Political signals from Washington have further complicated the outlook.



President Donald Trump has publicly criticised NATO allies over their reluctance to intervene in securing critical energy routes, framing the alliance as a “Paper Tigger” without US Army. The message points to a growing overlap between energy security and geopolitical alignment.





Markets have responded.



Oil prices have moved from roughly $78 to around $94 per barrel within days, placing immediate pressure on economies such as Zambia that rely entirely on imported fuel.



Against this backdrop, Zambia’s domestic actions take on a different meaning.





Expanding storage. Monitoring supply chains. Maintaining engagement with oil marketing companies and regional partners. Holding prices steady in March despite wider increases. These are elements of a containment strategy designed to buy time and manage volatility.





But the strategy has limits.



Storage extends resilience. It does not alter global pricing. Diversification reduces risk concentration. It does not remove exposure. And price stability, where maintained, is ultimately constrained by fiscal capacity.





The central question is no longer whether Zambia is stable today. It is whether that stability can be sustained if external pressures persist.



If supply disruptions deepen and prices continue to rise, policy choices will narrow. Government will face a familiar trade-off between absorbing costs through subsidies or passing them on to consumers through higher pump prices.





Neither option is straightforward. But the issue has moved beyond short-term politics. It is structural.





Zambia is operating within an energy system shaped by external shocks, where events in the Gulf and policy signals from major powers transmit quickly into domestic markets.





For now, the country has built a buffer.



Whether that buffer holds will depend on the duration and depth of the global disruption.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu