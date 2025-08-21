Zambia Capital Markets Conference and Awards 2025 Unveiled



The Lusaka Securities Exchange Plc (LuSE) has officially launched preparations for the Zambia Capital Markets Conference and Awards (ZCMCA) 2025, with a strong call to leverage capital markets for inclusive economic growth.





Speaking at the press briefing, Ms. Lina Lungu, Head of Business Development at LuSE, underscored the importance of the upcoming event, noting that the capital markets remain a critical engine for channeling investments into Zambia’s economy.





The media briefing, held in Lusaka, brought together key stakeholders including the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, the Bank of Zambia, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Capital Markets Association of Zambia (CMAZ), and various corporate sponsors.





This year’s conference, set for 2nd–3rd October 2025 in Livingstone, will run under the theme “Unlocking Capital Markets for Inclusive Economic Growth.” Organizers say the gathering will provide a platform to engage policymakers, regulators, institutional investors, and issuers on reforms and innovations needed to deepen the local capital market.





“The ringing of the LuSE bell today is symbolic. It signals that Zambia’s capital markets are preparing for greater participation, innovation, and recognition of outstanding players in the sector,” Ms. Lungu said.





The Zambia Capital Markets Conference and Awards, first introduced to strengthen dialogue and recognize excellence in the industry, will feature panel discussions, keynote presentations, and an awards gala to celebrate institutions and individuals driving market growth.





With Zambia seeking to expand investment flows and attract both local and international capital, the 2025 edition is expected to spotlight financing opportunities in infrastructure, green finance, and SMEs.





Stakeholders have emphasized the need for increased awareness, stronger investor protection, and the development of new products to boost liquidity and broaden market access.



