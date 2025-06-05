ZAMBIA COURTS WESTERN INVESTORS TO TRIPLE COPPER OUTPUT AND DRIVE GREEN GROWTH





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Zambia’s approach to global economic engagement has come under scrutiny as government pushes for more Western-backed technological infrastructure to boost copper production.





Speaking during a panel discussion at the 2025 Hamburg Sustainability Conference, Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, emphasized the administration’s commitment to leveraging international partnerships to transform the mining sector.





Dr. Musokotwane stated that Zambia is looking to enhance value addition in copper production, a move that could create high-tech jobs and drive economic growth.





He argued that such advancements can only be realized through private-sector investments, citing institutions like the European Union and the World Bank as potential financiers.





In a bold projection, Dr. Musokotwane outlined plans to expand copper production from less than one million tonnes to a staggering three million tonnes over the next decade.



To achieve this, he stressed the importance of creating favorable conditions for private-sector investments that align with global decarbonization efforts.





The minister has urged Western countries to forge high-tech infrastructure partnerships in Zambia’s mining industry, insisting that such collaborations will ensure long-term sustainability and economic advancement.





The Hamburg Sustainability Conference brings together leading actors from politics, business, science, and civil society to jointly shape actionable pathways toward achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).





Countries and development leaders at the 2025 Hamburg Sustainability Conference explore ways to reshape international finance to unlock transformative solutions.