ZAMBIA DECIDES? ARE WE READY AS ZAMBIANS?



By: Chanda John Chimba.



The political space is often filled with noise, but sometimes that noise becomes so manufactured that it insults the intelligence of the very people it claims to represent. Recently, the so called podcast opinion polls pushed by Emmanuel Mwamba have sparked more amusement than credibility among many observers.





These polls, which appear heavily tilted toward Makebi Zulu and Harry Kalaba, attempt to create the impression that they are the most popular opposition figures in the country. But to many watching closely, this impression feels carefully manufactured rather than genuinely measured.





Across the democratic world, opinion polling follows structured and transparent methods designed to capture representative views. Yet here, citizens are asked to “vote” by calling into a podcast, a process that raises more questions than answers. Who verifies the callers? Who ensures balance? Who prevents coordinated participation? When the same familiar voices dominate the lines, it begins to look less like public opinion and more like organised theatre. Critics argue that such arrangements risk turning polling into performance, where participation is curated rather than open, and results reflect networks rather than national sentiment.





Meanwhile, the camp of Brian Mundubile remains unshaken. Those around him have consistently maintained that podcast polls do not reflect the real mood on the ground, the conversations in markets, the sentiments in communities, or the genuine concerns of citizens across the country. Political momentum is not built in call in queues, it is built through engagement, service, and trust earned over time.





What is perhaps more concerning is the growing trend of opposition figures turning their energy inward. Instead of presenting a united alternative, divisions have deepened to the point where it often appears to be opposition versus opposition rather than opposition versus the ruling party. Many citizens long for cooperation, maturity, and shared purpose, not rivalry driven by insecurity or competition for attention.





It is particularly disappointing to some observers that elements within Patriotic Front have directed intense criticism toward Mundubile. His greatest “offence,” they argue, is simply offering himself in service to the nation and receiving significant support both nationally and within party structures. That support, visible, growing, and organic, has unsettled those who did not anticipate it. But popularity born from engagement cannot be silenced by narratives crafted in studios.





Mundubile’s approach to politics has been widely described by supporters as calm, disciplined, and focused on issues rather than personalities. He has consistently emphasised policy, national development, and constructive dialogue. Where others escalate rhetoric, he responds with substance. Where others chase spectacle, he speaks of service. In a political environment often dominated by confrontation, his steady and measured tone stands out.





Many citizens say they would welcome a truly united opposition, one grounded in shared vision rather than competing egos. The country’s challenges require cooperation, maturity, and leadership anchored in responsibility.





In the end, political legitimacy is not built on staged enthusiasm or curated opinion. It is built in the hearts of the people, quietly, steadily, and authentically. And that reality cannot be manufactured, no matter how many microphones are switched on.