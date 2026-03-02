ZAMBIA DECIDES-IF ELECTIONS WERE HELD TODAY, WHO WOULD YOU VOTE FOR?



..Final Poll to determine who would win Zambia’s presidential election if the country went to the Polls NOW….





Monday, 2nd March 2026



The Emmanuel Mwamba Verified (EMV) Podcast has been running a 3-part series of Opinion Polls.





The earlier two polls were to help sample and establish who was the most popular candidate from the Opposition to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema.





The two previous polls were won and shared by Citizen First President, Harry Kalaba and Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant, Makebi Zulu.





The last poll to be held on on Wednesday, 4th March 2026 is now to establish who could win the election if Zambia went to the polls NOW.





The opinion poll will be conducted live on Wednesday, 4th March 2026 at 20:00hrs local time.



The top four candidates from the previous polls have been pitted against President Hichilema.





Viewers and readers are encouraged to call live to vote for the presidential candidate of their choice or vote through their comment on the threads they will be watching the live program from.





Viewers are also encouraged to vote for the candidate who may not appear among the top five candidates depicted in the promotional materiala and was not part of the top four candidates.





Call; 0977789102, 0973078082

