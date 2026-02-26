ZAMBIA DECIDES OPINION POLL RESULTS ELATES KALABA



… says it is humbling that Zambians can look at him with respect.





LUSAKA, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2026 [SMART EAGLES]



CITIZENS First party President Harry Kalaba says he has received the ‘Zambia Decides’ opinion poll results with a lot of humility.





Last night, Mr. Kalaba won the “Zambia Decides”Opinion Poll, a second poll that was conducted by the Emmanuel Mwamba Verified (EMV) Podcast.





The poll that was decided by live phone callers and online voting, saw Mr. Kalaba poll 43.6% while Monday’s winner of the Poll, Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant, Makebi Zulu came in a strong second with 40.96% votes.





And speaking when when he featured on Millennium TV ‘Pulse of the Nation ‘ program this afternoon, Mr. Kalaba said it is humbling that Zambians can look at him with respect.



He said the poll results now makes him want to work with others even more.





“I am receiving it with alot of humility, it is just humility that the people of Zambia can look at me in that respect and when they look at me with that respect, it humbles me greatly and it even makes me want to work with others even more, because that is a sign that I need to hold hands with others. You can’t underrate the wisdom of others, ” Mr. Kalaba said.





” … imagine a Government were a renowned lawyer like Makebi Zulu is part, imagine a Government where experienced people like Given Lubinda are part, myself am part of it. We need to hold hands and we just have to reach out to everybody. This is why I am reaching out to my brother Makebi Zulu, I am reaching out to my brother Given Lubinda, to Chishimba Kambwili, Emmanuel Mwamba, I am reaching out to everybody, ” he said.





And Mr. Kalaba said Citizens First party understands that there is power in unity that is mutual and reciprocal adding that CF is available and open to other opposition political parties.





” … and we are saying that unity must be reciprocal, it should be mutual and there must be respect and that is what we are trying to do, so we are reaching out. We also believe that once we come together, not just to remove Mr. Hichilema but our coming together must be to provide the much needed leadership this country is not having. Once we do that Zambia will be better,” he said.





“And so unity is paramount and to our colleagues in the opposition our home, the Citizens First party is available to you, it is open to you and so you are welcome, ” Mr. Kalaba said.



