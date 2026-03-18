⚫ ZAMBIA DEFENDS RESOURCE CONTROL AS GLOBAL PRESSURE BUILDS



Zambia is reinforcing its position on mineral resource control as international attention grows over discussions linking health support to access to its strategic assets.





The issue intensified after US congressman Gregory Meeks criticised proposals suggesting that HIV programme support could be tied to mineral arrangements. His remarks have added a new layer of scrutiny, bringing the matter into both domestic and international focus.





Government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, has responded by making it clear that Zambia’s mineral resources will not be negotiated in exchange for sector-specific assistance. Officials have emphasised that these resources are central to the country’s economic future and must be managed independently.





Zambia’s mineral sector holds significant importance globally, with resources that are critical to industrial production and emerging technologies. This has increased international interest, placing the country in a strategic position within global supply chains.





At the same time, the health sector continues to rely on strong partnerships, particularly in programmes addressing HIV. These programmes require consistent support to maintain progress, creating a situation where immediate needs intersect with long-term economic priorities.





Government’s approach has been to maintain a clear separation between these areas. Officials have indicated that while Zambia remains open to cooperation, such engagement must respect national laws and policy direction.





The issue has also generated discussion within the country, where many see the protection of mineral resources as essential to Zambia’s future. The debate reflects broader concerns about how the country engages with international partners in an environment where economic and development interests increasingly overlap.





The involvement of Gregory Meeks signals that the matter is now being closely watched beyond Zambia. His criticism suggests that the structure of such proposals is under examination at multiple levels.



As discussions continue, Zambia is positioning itself to protect both its health sector and its mineral wealth, ensuring that decisions taken now align with long-term national priorities.