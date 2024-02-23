Press Statement for Immediate Release.

ZAMBIA DIASPORA ORGANIZATION STANDS IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE GOVERNMENT AMIDST ANTICIPATED CROP FAILURE DUE TO EL NIÑO – INDUCED LOW RAINFALL.

Following the recent clarion call by our Head of State, President Hakainde Hichilema, who has commended the heroism exhibited by some rural farmers, facing adversity of drought, and who have taken matters into their own hands.

The President acknowledged, “The determination of these farmers to overcome El Niño’s challenges for the sake of their families and the nation’s food security as commendable and warrants recognition.”

President Hakainde further stated, “It emphasizes the necessity of redoubling efforts, in collaboration with our cooperating partners, to make affordable irrigation technology accessible to small-scale farmers in remote areas nationwide,” President Hichilema says

In light of this critical situation, the Zambia Diaspora Organization (ZDO) expresses its unwavering support and solidarity with the Government of the Republic of Zambia as the nation faces the looming challenge of anticipated crop failure, attributed to the adverse effects of El Niño resulting in low rainfall this season.

The ZDO is ready to work with the Government to initiate a national indaba that will bring together experts and stakeholders to devise strategies and measures aimed at mitigating the potential shortage of maize and addressing the broader impact on food security.

Historical Perspective: Reflecting on the resilience of the Zambian people, we draw inspiration from the collective strength exhibited during the challenging period of 2002 when the nation confronted a similar adversity under the leadership of President Levy Mwanawasa. Together, we overcame those challenges, demonstrating our ability to unite and find innovative solutions even in the face of formidable circumstances.

National Indaba for Mitigation Measures: The ZDO firmly believes that by convening a national indaba of experts, we can tap into the wealth of knowledge and experience needed to develop comprehensive and effective strategies. This indaba aims to explore sustainable solutions that go beyond immediate relief, ensuring a resilient and adaptive approach to future climate change challenges.

Call to Action: We urge government to act expeditiously in mobilizing human and other resources, non-governmental organizations, the private sector, and the international community to roll out a programme of action to mitigate the anticipated impact on food security arising from the adverse weather.

Together, we can proactively address the potential impact of crop failure on the nation’s food security and livelihoods.

In these challenging times, unity and proactive collaboration are paramount. The ZDO is confident that, through concerted efforts, we can navigate the current situation and emerge stronger as a nation.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ferdinand Simaanya.

President – Zambia Diaspora Organisation & Zambia Association in South Africa.

Email: President@zambiadiaspora-zm.com

Cell: +27844999186.