ZAMBIA EMERGES AS AFRICA’S FASTEST GROWING ECONOMY, OUTPACING GLOBAL MARKETS – BLOOMBERG





Zambia is poised to lead not only Africa but the world in GDP growth. According to Bloomberg’s updated economic outlook (Matthew Wikler, August, 2025) – which is a follow-up to a presentation earlier made on the country’s outlook at the Africa Business Media Innovators Summit 2025, in Livingstone, the anticipated rapid growth of over 6% will be the highest since 2018 when the economy grew at 4%. The newly published Bloomberg forecast follows Zambia’s significant financial turnaround, marked by a critical debt restructuring milestone attained in June 2024, which sparked a remarkable 26% total return on Zambian bonds – doubling the average return of emerging and high-yield markets since July, 2024.





The Ministry of Finance and National Planning and the Government at large is pleased that confidence among global investors is rising sharply as creditors extend Zambia’s bond maturities, signalling long-term optimism in the country’s fiscal stability and reform trajectory – expertly steered on a transformational path through the focused leadership of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and the methodical implementation of policies by the New Dawn Administration. The situation draws parallels with Greece, which successfully rebounded from a debt crisis with extended maturities and ultimately delivered a 15% return, paving the way back to investment grade. Mirroring that trajectory, Zambia’s upward bond market momentum has led many investors to revalue the country to investment-grade status, potentially forecasting a formal credit rating upgrade.





Finance and National Planning Minister Dr SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE has welcomed the revised positive outlook by Bloomberg, saying “Zambia’s economic rebound reflects not only the resilience of our fellow countrymen, women, and the youth, but also the bold reforms that have diligently been undertaken by the New Dawn Administration and embraced by stakeholders in the economy.”





Key Takeaways



• Top Global Performer: Zambia projected to record over 6% GDP growth in 2025, the fastest in Africa and globally – highest since 2018.





• Debt Restructuring Success: June 2024 debt deal sparked 26% returns on Zambian bonds, double emerging market averages.





• Investor Confidence Rising: Creditors extended bond maturities, signalling long-term optimism and paving way for a possible credit rating upgrade.





• Government Commitment: Finance Minister Dr SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE credits bold reforms, fiscal discipline, and inclusive growth policies under President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.





• Bloomberg Praise: Calls Zambia a “case study in resilience and smart reform” – ready to re-enter global capital markets stronger than before.





• International Recognition: Bloomberg leaders commend Zambia’s economic vision, sound policy direction, and data-driven decision-making.





• Leadership on Global Stage: At ABMI 2025, Zambia’s message stressed shared responsibility among government, investors, media, and business to drive growth, create wealth, and tackle youth unemployment.



• Strategic Focus Areas: Discussions covered copper exports, education reform, and regional economic integration as drivers of long-term progress.