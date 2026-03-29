🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Zambia Expands Seed Exports as Regional Demand Surges



Zambia is steadily positioning itself as a regional powerhouse in seed production, with government confirming a notable increase in exports driven by rising demand across Africa and beyond. Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says the country’s seed sector is gaining traction as a reliable supplier of high-quality agricultural inputs, reflecting both improved capacity and growing international confidence.





Mr Kangwa attributes this expansion to deliberate policy direction and sustained investment in modern seed production systems. He notes that Zambia’s progress has been anchored on strong public-private partnerships, improved infrastructure, and a more structured approach to agricultural value chains, factors that are now translating into export competitiveness.





Zambian seed is currently reaching a wide market footprint across the continent, including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Angola, Nigeria, and Senegal.





Beyond Africa, exports have extended into European markets such as Italy and France, a signal that local production is meeting increasingly stringent international standards.





Speaking during a working visit in Mkushi District, Central Province, Mr Kangwa emphasised the role of commercial farming in driving this growth, particularly through value addition and scaling production. The visit, attended by senior government officials including Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa and Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary John Mulongoti, highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen Zambia’s agricultural productivity and export orientation.





The development points to a broader shift within Zambia’s agriculture sector, where focus is gradually moving from subsistence production to commercial competitiveness.





As demand for certified seed rises across regions facing climate and food security pressures, Zambia is positioning itself not just as a producer, but as a strategic supplier in the continental agricultural ecosystem.



© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu