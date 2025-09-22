ZAMBIA GEARS UP FOR 2025 WORLD TOURISM DAY CELEBRATIONS IN LIVINGSTONE



…..As the Minister highlights robust measures aimed at boosting tourism for economic growth





September 21, 2024



The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting tourism as a key driver of economic diversification and sustainable development.





Speaking ahead of the 2025 World Tourism Day commemorations at the Victoria Falls this morning, Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba highlighted the impressive performance of the sector, which has continued to surpass national targets.





The Minister said Zambia recorded 2.2 million international visitors in 2024, representing a 58 percent increase from the previous year and the highest number of arrivals ever registered in the country.





He further revealed that by June 2025, the nation had already welcomed 1.2 million tourists, placing it firmly on track to achieve the national goal of 3 million arrivals by the end of the year.





Tourism has also increased its contribution to the economy, accounting for 2.9 percent of GDP in 2023 compared to 1.9 percent in 2022.



The Minister added that the sector is providing direct employment to more than 300,000 Zambians in hospitality, aviation, guiding, and events, while indirectly supporting thousands more through agriculture, transport, and handicrafts.





Mr. Sikumba, who is also Livingstone Central Constituency Member of Parliament, said President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to boosting the economy and creating more jobs for Zambians through expanded investment in the hospitality and tourism industry.





“This is why President Hichilema is focusing on tourism as a vital pillar for job creation, youth empowerment, and national prosperity,” said the Minister.





This year’s celebrations will run under the global theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation” with Livingstone chosen as the host city for the national event.





The Minister assured that all stakeholders, including provincial leadership, the private sector, and cooperating partners, are working together to ensure the event is a success.



He also raised concerns over the rising cases of human-wildlife conflict in Livingstone and surrounding areas, which have tragically claimed lives among residents and visitors.





“Government is strengthening rapid response units and working with local communities and traditional leaders to promote safe coexistence with wildlife,” said the Minister.





Despite the challenges, he reassured the public of the Government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that tourism continues to bring tangible benefits.





“I wish to assure the people of Livingstone that we shall overcome these challenges through unity, resilience, and collaboration with partners,” he said.





Livingstone has been described as a beacon of tourism excellence, a source of national pride, and a gateway to sustainable transformation.



THE FALCON NEWS