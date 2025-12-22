Zambia Hold Mali To 1-1 Draw In Thrilling AFCON Opener



By Morgan Chomba



Zambia and Mali shared points in their opening Group A fixture at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. The match started at a high pace, with both sides showing strong attacking intent and solid midfield play. In the 41st minute, Zambia goalkeeper Willard Mwanza saved a penalty to keep the scores level going into halftime.





Mali took the lead in the 64th minute through Lassine Sinayoko, who finished calmly after a quick corner. However, Zambia fought back in added time, with Patson Daka equalising in the 91st minute with a powerful header, ensuring both teams settled for a draw.





The result leaves Zambia and Mali with one point each as they look ahead to their remaining Group A fixtures.



Mafken FM