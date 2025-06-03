Zambia Hosts 8th African World Heritage Committee Preparatory Meeting in Livingstone





………Heritage, Tourism, and Regional Development at the Forefront of Africa’s United Agenda



Zambia is positioning itself as a continental hub for heritage-driven investment and sustainable tourism following the successful hosting of the 8th African World Heritage Committee Preparatory Meeting in Livingstone. This landmark event brought together African UNESCO ambassadors, heritage experts, and policy-makers to align strategies ahead of the 47th World Heritage Committee Session, scheduled for July in Paris.





The meeting was officially opened by the Minister of Tourism and Chairperson of the Africa Group V(a) under UNESCO, Hon. Rodney Sikumba, MP, who emphasized the commercial and diplomatic significance of Africa’s unified approach to heritage preservation.





“This gathering reflects not only our shared commitment to the 1972 UNESCO World Heritage Convention but also our determination to ensure Africa’s voice is decisive and influential in global heritage governance,” said Hon. Sikumba.



“For Zambia, this is more than heritage, it is about leveraging our cultural and natural assets as key drivers of economic growth, tourism investment, and job creation.”





With global travel trends leaning toward cultural and eco-tourism, the African continent, rich in heritage and biodiversity, has an unprecedented opportunity to turn its underrepresented World Heritage Sites into engines of sustainable development.





Speaking at the event, Engineer Munyaradzi Munodawafa, CEO of the Zambezi River Authority, stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in balancing economic development with conservation:





“The Mosi-oa-Tunya/Victoria Falls Declaration reflects our resolve to harmonize energy development with heritage protection. It’s a model that proves African institutions can lead innovative, sustainable infrastructure planning without compromising our cultural legacy.”





Ambassador Judith Mulenga, Zambia’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, also highlighted the strategic impact of Zambia’s leadership:



“Our active role in hosting this meeting enhances Zambia’s global visibility, inviting partnerships and investment in both conservation and heritage-based tourism enterprises.”





Dr. Albino Jopela, Executive Director of the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF), noted that Africa’s low representation on the World Heritage List is not just a cultural gap, it’s a missed economic opportunity:





“We must ensure our cultural landscapes and historical assets are globally recognized, not just for preservation, but for the broader socio-economic benefits they bring tourism revenue, infrastructure funding, and youth employment.”





Adding to the national agenda, Mr. Kagosi Mwamulowe, Acting Executive Director of the National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC), outlined Zambia’s blueprint for sustainable heritage growth:



“Zambia is committed to integrating heritage into national planning. Projects like the Barotse Cultural Landscape nomination are part of our broader effort to attract investment, build institutional capacity, and create business opportunities for local communities through eco-tourism and cultural enterprise.”





The event, held in Livingstone, home to the World Heritage-listed Mosi-oa-Tunya/Victoria Falls, reinforced Zambia’s image as a tourism powerhouse. The city is increasingly becoming a launchpad for regional tourism investments, infrastructure upgrades, and heritage-focused SMEs.





By hosting this preparatory meeting, Zambia has sent a strong message to global investors, tour operators, and development agencies: heritage is no longer just about preservation it’s a cornerstone for sustainable business and economic resilience in Africa.





With the continent rallying behind a shared agenda, and Zambia at the helm, the heritage sector is emerging as one of the most untapped and promising frontiers for investment in Africa.



June 3, 2025

©️ KUMWESU