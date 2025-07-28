Zambia impressed the world with drought response, Norwegian Minister praises Hichilema

NORWEGIAN Minister of International Development Asmund Grover Aukrust has commended the Zambian government for demonstrating exceptional leadership during the drought that affected the country last year.

Speaking at State House in Lusaka during a courtesy call on President Hakainde Hichilema, Mr Aukrust said Zambia had impressed the international community with how it managed the crisis, which could have turned into a severe humanitarian disaster.

“I know it’s been a challenging time also in Zambia, and I think you impressed the whole world with how you faced the drought last year. It could have ended in a much worse situation,” Aukrust said.

The Minister noted that with climate change continuing to cause more extreme weather conditions, Zambia’s example of preparedness and response should be emulated by other nations, especially those with limited resources.

Aukrust said Norway was keen to deepen its partnership with Zambia in areas such as renewable energy, agriculture and mining.

The Norwegian Minister is in the country as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between Zambia and Norway, with both countries looking to enhance cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

By George Musonda

Kalemba July 28, 2025