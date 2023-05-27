ZAMBIA IS ONE OF AFRICA’S CARRIERS OF HOPE FOR FOOD SECURITY – AFDB PRESIDENT

African Development Bank (AfDB) President Dr. AKINWUMI ADESINA has described Zambian Republican President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA as one of the vision carriers for Africa’s agriculture renaissance and food security.



Reminiscing about President HICHILEMA’s address to delegates at the Feed Africa Summit held in January, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal (during which the Republican President emphasized the need to scale-up 1) agriculture productivity; 2) investing in young people; 3) infrastructure development through public private partnerships; 4) science and technology; and, 5) energy and regional interconnectedness), Dr. ADESINA expressed goodwill and gratitude to the Government and the people of Zambia for constantly supporting AfDB reforms.



The AfDB President said this during a high-level bilateral meeting with the Zambian delegation led by Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE, MP, at the ongoing Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.



“In Senegal, President HICHILEMA spoke from the heart about scaling-up agriculture productivity in Africa. His passion for the sector makes Zambia one of Africa’s carriers of hope for food security,” observed Dr. ADESINA, adding that, “complimentary to the efforts of other partners, we can do a lot together to transform agriculture in Zambia through establishment of special agriculture processing zones.”

In response to a status brief by Dr. MUSOKOTWANE, Dr. ADESINA reiterated calls previously made at other fora that parties to Zambia’s debt restructuring process need to reach a conclusive resolution because, “hope delayed is hope denied.”



The AfDB President pledged his organization’s support for initiatives aimed at 1) enhancing domestic resource mobilisation, 2) improving tax administration, 3) infrastructure development; and, 4) support to the private sector. He stated furthermore that Africa needs a financial stability mechanism to help member states to cope with economic shocks, when they arise.



Dr. ADESINA also thanked the people of Zambia for the land offered to his organisation in Chongwe/Lusaka to build a permanent office complex, subject to board approval. He took the opportunity to invite Zambia to the Africa Investment Forum to be held in Morocco, in November, 2023.



Dr. ADESINA encouraged the Zambian delegation to the upcoming Forum in Morocco to ensure that appropriate promotional and marketing packages are prepared in readiness for engagement with prospective investors and project promoters.



Dr. MUSOKOTWANE was accompanied to the AfDB/Zambia bilateral meeting by Ministry of Finance and National Planning Permanent Secretary for Economic Management and Finance Mr. DANIES CHISENDA, and Zambia’s Ambassador to Egypt, Major General TOPPLY LUBAYA (Rtd). Others were AfDB Executive Director for Zambia Mauritius and Malawi Mr. GERARD BUSSIER, and AfDB Alternate Executive Director for Zambia, Mauritius and Malawi SHEBO NALISHEBO.



Speaking earlier, Dr. MUSOKOTWANE called on the leadership of Africa’s premier financial institution to consider front-loading resources to ensure that programmes under respective assistance strategies proceed smoothly. He took the opportunity to reiterate Zambia’s support for the Bank’s progressive reforms and to good usage of its resources.



The 2023 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank are scheduled to end later, today.

Credit: MOFNP