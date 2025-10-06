ZAMBIA IS READY FOR A FEMALE PRESIDENT – SABOI IMBOELA



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Saboi Imboela has declared that Zambia is ready for a female president, emphasizing that the country has been prepared for a long time but has been held back by what she termed as propaganda advanced by men.





Speaking in an interview with Sun FM TV News, Ms. Imboela explained that some men accross the country continue to spread falsehoods that women do not support each other, reinforcing stereotypes that derail women’s chances of rising to top leadership positions such as President.





The NDC leader has since welcomed the entry of the late former President Rupiah Banda’s niece Dorika Banda into active politics, describing it as an inspiration for other women.





She noted that presidential ballot papers in the past have mainly featured up to 95% male candidates urging more women to boldly participate in the 2026 elections as a step forward for the country.



