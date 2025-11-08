ZAMBIA MISSES 2026 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS



By: Africa Channel



The Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards, setting the stage for music’s biggest night.





This year’s list, unveiled on Friday, features Nigerian Afrobeats stars Davido, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr, among those nominated in the Best African Music Performance category.





Other nominees in the category include Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin and South African singer Tyla.





Best African Music Performance (2026) list includes Love by Burna Boy, With You by Davido featuring Omah Lay, Hope & Love by Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin, Gimme Dat by Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid and PUSH 2 START by South African star, Tyla.





This year’s category does not feature previous contenders such as Asake, Yemi Alade, Lojay, and last year’s winner, Tems.

In 2025, the Best African Music Performance nominations included Yemi Alade’s “Tomorrow”, Asake’s “MMS” with Wizkid, Chris Brown’s “Sensational” featuring Davido and Lojay, Burna Boy’s “Higher,” and Tems’ “Love Me Jeje.”





The category, introduced in 2024, saw South African singer Tyla emerge as its first-ever winner.