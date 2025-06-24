ZAMBIA MOURNS FALLEN PEACEKEEPER, CALLS FOR JUSTICE AFTER MINUSCA PATROL ATTACK IN CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

STATEMENT ON THE ATTACK AGAINST ZAMBIAN PEACEKEEPERS SERVING UNDER MINUSCA IN THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to express its deepest sympathies over the passing of a Zambian peacekeeper serving under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSCA) in the Central African Republic.





The Peacekeeper succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained during an attack on a MINUSCA patrol on 20 June 2025 in Am-Sissia 1, Vakaga prefecture.





We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased Soldier, and the entire nation as we mourn the loss of a dedicated Peacekeeper.





The Ministry also expresses sadness that a second Zambian Peacekeeper was seriously injured during the same incident and is currently receiving medical attention.





Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured Soldier, and we remain hopeful for his full recovery.



The Government of the Republic of Zambia further calls upon the Central African Republic authorities to conduct thorough investigations and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice, in line with International Law.





The Ministry wishes to express its gratitude to the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of MINUSCA, Her Excellency Ms. Valentine Rugwabiza, for her solidarity and continued support.





Zambia remains resolute in its commitment to advancing international peace and security as a foundation for sustainable development both at regional and global levels.





Original Signed by:

Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, S.C, MP,

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

Lusaka

23rd June, 2025.